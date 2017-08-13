Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Radio Health Journal”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Planetarium Director Dr. Timothy Folkerts who will talk about the upcoming lunar eclipse and activities that will be held at the college in conjunction with the event.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8:30- MID Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Oakland A’s