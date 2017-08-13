K-State Athletics and Entercom KC Forge New Radio Partnership

k-statesports.com – K-State Athletics and its multimedia rights-holder, Learfield, have announced a four-year agreement with Entercom KC for 610 Sports to become the official radio home of Wildcat sporting events in Kansas City as the sports talk station will carry K-State football, men’s basketball and select women’s basketball games beginning this season.

“When we began our search for a new radio home in Kansas City, a strong commitment to K-State and our programs and an improved signal strength were at the forefront of our discussions,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “With Entercom KC and 610 Sports, we were able to accomplish those goals, and we are excited to begin what we hope to be a long-term relationship together. I know our fans, both in the Kansas City metro area and throughout areas of the Midwest, will enjoy an improved listening experience.”

Wildcat football and men’s basketball games, in addition to all pregame and expanded postgame network programming, will be carried on 610 Sports, a full power daytime signal that reaches well beyond Kansas City into Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa and Arkansas, and with a non-directional full power signal at night will provide greater coverage for K-State fans. With 610 Sports being the official home of the Kansas City Royals, the few K-State football games that conflict with Royals broadcasts will be aired on KMBZ Talk 980 AM, which also operates on a full power day and night 5,000-watt signal covering much of the same territory as 610 Sports.

The Bill Snyder and Bruce Weber radio shows will also air on 610 Sports, while for the first time in program history, approximately 10 women’s basketball games will be carried in the Kansas City market as selected broadcasts will be available on The Score 1660 AM, another sister station of 610 Sports.

“This is a win for both Kansas State and KCSP 610 Sports. We are delighted to enter into this new partnership for what we hope is years to come. K-State has fantastic football and basketball programs and it’s our privilege to be able to provide the radio broadcasts to the Kansas City area and beyond,” added Dave Alpert, Vice President and General Manager, Entercom Kansas City.

The K-State Sports Network will feature 40 radio affiliates across the state of Kansas this season, while Wildcat fans can also follow the Cats via the TuneIn radio app in addition to games broadcast live on SiriusXM radio.

“We’re very pleased to announce this new partnership with Entercom KC and appreciate how their team embraced the strength of K-State’s brand in Kansas City,” added K-State Sports Properties General Manager Ben Boyle. “The combination of the powerful 610 am and 980 am signals, along with the enhanced programming, provides K-State fans in the entire market the coverage and programming they desire.”