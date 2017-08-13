Home uninhabitable after Kansas fire

RENO COUNTY — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of fire Saturday in Hutchinson.Just after 11p.m. crews responded to the fire at 1701 E. 3rd Street, according to a media release.

On arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the single-story makeshift duplex. Fire crews located a very hot smoldering fire that did considerable damage to the interior of the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire and the home is deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported from the fire.