Finding developers for a Great Bend truck stop remains challenging

As trucks continue to fill up the north portion of the parking lot at Walmart in Great Bend, the thoughts of creating a proper truck stop are revisited over and over. Although there appears to be a need, the City of Great Bend is finding out very few investors are interested in financing a truck stop.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters worked with two different companies but eventually neither company was interested in building a truck stop. Peters says she has lined up another potential investor with hopes of a different outcome.

Jan Peters Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/peters-truck-stop.mp3

The City of Great Bend and the Great Bend City Council develop yearly goals they would like to see accomplished or received more attention. Finding investors or developers interested in building a truck stop has been mentioned as a goal for the city multiple times.