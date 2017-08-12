Saturday AP Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul DeJong had two doubles with three RBIs and Randal Grichuk tripled and drove in two as the surging St. Louis Cardinals held off the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Friday night to win their season-high seventh straight game. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (12-5) went five innings and retired the final eight batters he saw after pitching out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the third.

CHICAGO (AP) – Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally, Reynaldo Lopez pitched six strong innings in his White Sox debut and Chicago won its fourth straight, 6-3 over the sliding Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Mike Moustakas belted a pair of deep solo shots to give him 34 homers, but the Royals lost their fifth straight and 10th in 12.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) – Kyle Larson is set to race in Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals, squeezing in the prestigious sprint car event before returning to Michigan to compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Larson says Chip Ganassi, his team owner on the Cup circuit, gave him permission to race Saturday in Knoxville, Iowa. Larson says he’s not supposed to race a sprint car the night before he’s on the track on the Cup Series, but Ganassi is making an exception this weekend.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Adidas and Nebraska have agreed to a new sponsorship deal that will funnel more than $128 million in cash and goods to the athletic department over the next 11 years. The university’s Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved the contract extension. Adidas will pay $64 million in cash and provide $64.7 million in apparel and equipment. Adidas has been Nebraska’s apparel sponsor since 1995