Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, August 14, 2017 ~ 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the July 31, 2017, and the August 7, 2017, Regular Meetings are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. PUBLIC INFORMATION: Oxford House, Great Bend:

-Oxford House is a concept in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. In its simplest form, an Oxford House describes a democratically run, self-supporting and drug free home. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, will be joined by Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, on providing an update on the two Oxford Houses in Great Bend.

B. RESOLUTION 2017-14: A Resolution Concerning the Use of Brakes on Certain Motor Vehicles:

-The Commissioners find that the operation of a compression release engine brake on a gasoline- or diesel-powered motor vehicle creates excessive noise. In addition, given the flat, wide roads in Barton County, there is no safety concern that would require the use of an additional braking system in populated areas. Should the proposed Resolution be adopted, it would be unlawful for motor vehicle operator to use an engine compression brake to aid in the deceleration of any vehicle that results in the emission of excessive and loud noise within one mile of any corporate city limit within Barton County. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2017-14: A Resolution Concerning the Use of Brakes on Certain

Motor Vehicles – Placement of Signage:

-On July 17, 2017, Gary Burke requested that the Commission place signage

concerning the use of engine brakes along the McKinley Street extension to

Railroad Avenue, Great Bend, Kansas. The County did not have a mechanism

in place at that time allowing for such signage. With the adoption of the

previous Resolution, the Commission can now direct the Road and Bridge

Department to place the appropriate signage. Mr. Hathcock will provide

details.

D. RESOLUTION 2017-15: Barton County Policy Regarding the Maintenance and

Repair of City and Township Roads and Rescinding Resolution 2009-17, Same,

Adopted April 27, 2009, and Rescinding Resolution 2015-12, Same, Adopted May

26, 2015:

-From time to time, the Commissioners receive requests from the cities, townships

and private citizens for assistance with the repair and maintenance of city or

township roads. Adopted under Resolution, the policy adopted outlines the

circumstances and procedure the Commission will use in providing assistance.

In the proposed revision, the “Road and Bridge Director” language is updated

to “County Works Director”. Generally, the Director can approve work, at a not

to exceed price of $7,500.00. In addition to the municipality reimbursing the

County, the Commission will be provided details of the actual service provided.

Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

E. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Deputy Coroner:

-Under the procedures outlined by Kansas Statutes and by Resolution 2006-11, A

Resolution Establishing District Coroner Procedures, Dr. Edward Jones requests the

appointment of Dr. Roger Klein as a Deputy Coroner. Deputies serve a term equal to

that of the coroner. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

-The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management

Agency (FEMA) has produced a Physical Map Revision (PMR) that updates the

Countywide Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS)

Report. A Community Coordination Officer’s meeting has been set for 10:00

a.m., Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank

Road, Hoisington, Kansas. The purpose of this meeting is to present the results of

the study, discuss the information presented on the FIRM and FIS reports, discuss

the impact of the reports on Barton County’s participation in the National Flood

Insurance Program and give the community an opportunity to comment or ask

questions regarding the information in general. County officials may attend this

meeting.

B. APPOINTMENTS: AUGUST 14, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business

Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director; Donna Zimmerman, County

Clerk; and Carey Hipp, County Counselor

10:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for August 17, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, August 21, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.

Party in the Park Concert Tickets are on sale for $5 now!! Come by City Hall at 1209 Williams 8-12, 1-5 and get yours or call 620-793-4111 and purchase by phone (with extra card and mailing fee). Ticket prices go up to $10 the day of!