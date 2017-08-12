Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting
Monday, August 14, 2017 ~ 9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Minutes of the July 31, 2017, and the August 7, 2017, Regular Meetings are not available.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.
A. PUBLIC INFORMATION: Oxford House, Great Bend:
-Oxford House is a concept in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. In its simplest form, an Oxford House describes a democratically run, self-supporting and drug free home. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, will be joined by Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, on providing an update on the two Oxford Houses in Great Bend.
B. RESOLUTION 2017-14: A Resolution Concerning the Use of Brakes on Certain Motor Vehicles:
-The Commissioners find that the operation of a compression release engine brake on a gasoline- or diesel-powered motor vehicle creates excessive noise. In addition, given the flat, wide roads in Barton County, there is no safety concern that would require the use of an additional braking system in populated areas. Should the proposed Resolution be adopted, it would be unlawful for motor vehicle operator to use an engine compression brake to aid in the deceleration of any vehicle that results in the emission of excessive and loud noise within one mile of any corporate city limit within Barton County. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.
C. RESOLUTION 2017-14: A Resolution Concerning the Use of Brakes on Certain
Motor Vehicles – Placement of Signage:
-On July 17, 2017, Gary Burke requested that the Commission place signage
concerning the use of engine brakes along the McKinley Street extension to
Railroad Avenue, Great Bend, Kansas. The County did not have a mechanism
in place at that time allowing for such signage. With the adoption of the
previous Resolution, the Commission can now direct the Road and Bridge
Department to place the appropriate signage. Mr. Hathcock will provide
details.
D. RESOLUTION 2017-15: Barton County Policy Regarding the Maintenance and
Repair of City and Township Roads and Rescinding Resolution 2009-17, Same,
Adopted April 27, 2009, and Rescinding Resolution 2015-12, Same, Adopted May
26, 2015:
-From time to time, the Commissioners receive requests from the cities, townships
and private citizens for assistance with the repair and maintenance of city or
township roads. Adopted under Resolution, the policy adopted outlines the
circumstances and procedure the Commission will use in providing assistance.
In the proposed revision, the “Road and Bridge Director” language is updated
to “County Works Director”. Generally, the Director can approve work, at a not
to exceed price of $7,500.00. In addition to the municipality reimbursing the
County, the Commission will be provided details of the actual service provided.
Mr. Hathcock will provide details.
E. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Deputy Coroner:
-Under the procedures outlined by Kansas Statutes and by Resolution 2006-11, A
Resolution Establishing District Coroner Procedures, Dr. Edward Jones requests the
appointment of Dr. Roger Klein as a Deputy Coroner. Deputies serve a term equal to
that of the coroner. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
-The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management
Agency (FEMA) has produced a Physical Map Revision (PMR) that updates the
Countywide Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS)
Report. A Community Coordination Officer’s meeting has been set for 10:00
a.m., Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank
Road, Hoisington, Kansas. The purpose of this meeting is to present the results of
the study, discuss the information presented on the FIRM and FIS reports, discuss
the impact of the reports on Barton County’s participation in the National Flood
Insurance Program and give the community an opportunity to comment or ask
questions regarding the information in general. County officials may attend this
meeting.
B. APPOINTMENTS: AUGUST 14, 2017
9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business
Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director; Donna Zimmerman, County
Clerk; and Carey Hipp, County Counselor
10:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department
Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After
the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their
Chambers.
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the
Health Department are scheduled for August 17, 2017.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, August 21, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.
VI. ADJOURN.
Party in the Park Concert Tickets are on sale for $5 now!! Come by City Hall at 1209 Williams 8-12, 1-5 and get yours or call 620-793-4111 and purchase by phone (with extra card and mailing fee). Ticket prices go up to $10 the day of!
Leave a Reply