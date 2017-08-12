Great Bend school district with preschool openings

USD 428 still has openings in its 4-year-old preschool class set to start Aug. 23. The attendance site is at Riley School, but the free program is open to anyone living in the district.

“We have 27 open slots for our preschool,” said JoAnn Blevins, Riley School principal. “Three are in the morning class and 24 are in the afternoon classes.

“This is a district-wide program,” Blevins said. “The curriculum is in direct alignment with our kindergarten curriculum, which means your child will be kindergarten ready at any of our schools.”

As an added bonus, children will be able to eat breakfast and/or lunch at the school. Those who qualify will be provided free or reduced-cost meals.

The first day of school is August 23 and the preschool follows the USD 428 school calendar. Morning classes are from 8 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. and afternoon classes are from 12:12 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Children must be 4 years old before September 1 in order to enroll. Parents may enroll their children at the school, 1515 10th Street, but need to have copies of their birth certificates and copies of their vaccination records.

For more information, please call Riley School, 793-1506.