Weekend Weather

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
