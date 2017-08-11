Weekend Weather

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.