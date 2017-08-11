Three unfilled teacher positions heading into school year for USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved three more teachers for employment at Thursday morning’s meeting. The additions pushed the Great Bend school district closer to being fully staffed.

Assistant Superintendent John Popp says there ended up being three teacher positions not filled with full-time workers, but the district covered the vacancies in different ways.

A teacher position at Eisenhower Elementary School will be filled by a long-term substitute.

John Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/popp-teachers.mp3

There will also be a substitute at Great Bend High School for the drafting class, with the possibility of a student teacher for the spring semester. An early childhood position is also unfilled with other employees shifting around to cover the absence.

The first day of school is August 23rd.