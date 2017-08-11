Suspect in murder of girlfriend, her daughter is back in Kansas jail

NEWTON — A man suspected in the slayings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter is now in the Harvey County Jail. Keith Hawkins waived extradition in Texas, where he was arrested.

Harvey County Undersheriff Shawn Chapman says a team of investigators from that department brought the suspect back to Kansas on Friday. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to the Harvey County Jail booking web site.

Authorities say 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by Runyon’s ex-boyfriend in bedrooms in the victims’ duplex. Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother strangled.

Police said the Hawkins was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor, Texas, where he allegedly was found driving Runyon’s vehicle.