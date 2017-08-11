GREAT BEND — Samuel Maurice Roach, 54, died Aug. 6, 2017, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. He was born April 11, 1963, at Great Bend, the son of Allan Maurice and Sharon K. (Foos) Roach. He married Sharolyn Reddick and they later divorced. A lifetime Great Bend resident, he was a farmer and worked in the oilfield.

Survivors include two daughters, Sasha Kirksey of Wichita, and Sierra Jones of Palmdale, Calif.; and one sister, Cheryl Keener of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by brother, Bradley Allan Roach.

A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at his residence, 417 SW 10 Ave., Great Bend. Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

