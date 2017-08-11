Police: 6-year-old boy dies after ejected in Kansas rollover crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A six-year-old Kansas boy died in an accident Thursday night in Wichita.

Just after 11p.m., a Jeep driven by a 23-year-old man was westbound on 21st Street at Rock Road, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

The vehicle crossed the double-yellow line twice and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle struck a curb and rolled multiple times into the backyard of a residence.

The driver and a six-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews transported the driver to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Davidson. He did not release names of the victims.

The accident remains under investigation.