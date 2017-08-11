Senator Moran receives many questions during stop in Great Bend

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran visited Great Bend Thursday afternoon as part of his Kansas Listening Tour.

Moran has held town halls in each of Kansas’ 105 counties during his political career, including several in Great Bend. Thursday’s gathering at American Ag Credit received more attention because in Moran’s opinion, “There are virtually no Republican member of Congress who is having town hall meetings.”

Moran opened the discussion to questions early and discussed many topics including: the Farm Bill, Veteran Affairs, income tax cuts, school funding, and healthcare.

Moran says out of the 127 hospitals throughout the state, there is not one that is better off since the Affordable Care Act passed. The Senator also acknowledged the challenge of redrafting or fixing the healthcare plan is how you take care of a preexisting need and still keep premiums and co-pays affordable.

Moran spoke before several dozen Kansans while C-SPAN television, MSNBC, and NBC covered the town hall meeting.