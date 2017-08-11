Great Bend Fire Chief announces retirement after 43 years of service

Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano has announced his retirement from the City of Great Bend. Below is a press release from Napolitano.

Press release sent from City of Great Bend (Great Bend Fire Department)

On August 11, 2017, I submitted my notification of intent to retire as Fire Chief of the Great Bend Fire Department effective September 1, 2017.

It has been my honor and life’s work for the better part of 43 years to serve the City of Great Bend. Because I have given so much of my family and myself to the Department during that time, it will be sad to leave but I am ready to begin the next chapter in my life.

I am proud of my service and accomplishments as a volunteer firefighter, firefighter, EMT, paramedic, captain, assistant chief, and as chief. I am even more proud of the service and sacrifice of my firefighters, staff, and their families.

Being a firefighter is a difficult but enormously rewarding calling. Behind nearly every firefighter is a spouse, parent, or child who sacrifices time with their loved ones on a moment’s notice, praying for their safe return.

The individuals I have served alongside over the past 43 years have been courageous, hardworking, and devoted to protecting our community. I am grateful for and thank each and every one of them.

It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Great Bend and I pray God bless you all.

Michael J. Napolitano