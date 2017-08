Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/10)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:55 p.m. an arrest was made at 1418 Hubbard Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:57 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1332 NE 180 Road in Claflin.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:12 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1332 NE 180 Road in Claflin.