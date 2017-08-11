Big 12 Sports Update

UNDATED (AP) – The NCAA board of governors has adopted a policy that requires annual sexual violence education for all college athletes, coaches and athletics administrators. The policy also requires campus leaders to declare that athletic departments are knowledgeable and compliant with school policies on sexual violence prevention, adjudication and resolution.

WACO, Texas (AP) – New Baylor coach Matt Rhule is focused on building a program and a new culture for the Bears. Baylor is dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault scandal that includes ongoing lawsuits and possible NCAA sanctions. On the field, Baylor is going into the season with new assistant coaches and new schemes on both sides of the ball. The season opener is Sept. 2 against Liberty.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – TCU is coming off a losing season for only the third time since Gary Patterson became its coach. The Horned Frogs immediately rebounded from those first two sub-.500 records with conference titles the following years. There was a share of the Big 12 title in 2014, a year after they went 4-8. The Frogs return all but one starter on offense and their top three tacklers from last year’s 6-7 team that had two double-overtime losses. TCU opens the season at home Sept. 2 against Jackson State.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kliff Kingsbury knows that Texas Tech will need to be more defensive in his fifth season. His future coaching at his alma mater could depend on that. The Red Raiders have no problem scoring points. But they also give up a lot of points, and went just 5-7 last year. Kingsbury is 24-26 overall at Tech, a stretch when the Red Raiders have scored more than 38 points a game and allowed nearly 40. Texas Tech opens the season Sept. 2 at home against Eastern Washington.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Bill Snyder is back on the sideline and Jesse Ertz is back under center for Kansas State, and that could be a winning combination. The longtime coach has had plenty of success with veteran quarterbacks, and Ertz led the Wildcats to a nine-win campaign last season. Kansas State opens its season Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas.

UNDATED (AP) – The favored Oklahoma Sooners would have to win a rematch game to claim their third straight Big 12 title. After a six-year hiatus, the Big 12 championship game is back this season. The top two teams in the standings will play again in the title game the first weekend in December. The league hopes renewing the title game will bolster its chances of getting a team in the College Football Playoff.

UNDATED (AP) – The first of six College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Oct. 31, following the ninth full weekend of games. The ranking will continue to be revealed each Tuesday night on ESPN for five weeks during the regular season.

UNDATED (AP) – The NCAA board of governors has adopted a policy that requires annual sexual violence education for all college athletes, coaches and athletics administrators. The policy also requires campus leaders to declare that athletic departments are knowledgeable and compliant with school policies on sexual violence prevention, adjudication and resolution.