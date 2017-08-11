Bat Cats Brennan Fontenot named NBC All-American

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2017 NBC All-Americans all had important hands in advancing their teams through the 83rd NBC World Series powered by Westar Energy.

Advancement, or winning, played a huge factor in shaping the 2017 All-American Team as the Cheney Diamond Dawgs and Mulvane Patriots played the most games in the World Series and wound up with the most representatives.

The Great Bend Bat Cats Brennan Fontenot was named an NBC All-American at Designated Hitter.

Here is the All-American team for the 83rd NBC World Series powered by Westar Energy:

Designated Hitter (1):

Brennan Fontenot (Great Bend Bat Cats) delivered just about every time he was at the plate for the Bat Cats, swatting a .471 average with five extra base hits. Fontenot’s .941 slugging percentage led all hitters.

Catchers (2):

Dalton Dinkel (Mulvane Patriots) earned the Just Block It Catcher Award after throwing out all four attempted base stealers against him. Dinkel had a NBCWS high 56 putouts as well. Dinkel also held his own at the plate with a whopping .417 average, scoring five times and driving in six while helping to advance the Patriots through the First Week, Win & In, and the Championship pool play rounds.

Caleb Cox (Mulvane Patriots) was just as productive offensively as his teammate, smashing a .533 average with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Cox posted the highest slugging percentage of any catcher throughout the 16 day stretch.

First Baseman (1):

Jake Levin (Everett Merchants) put on a show in the addidas Home Run Derby with moonshots to finish in second place out of the fourteen participants. In game, Levin was a stabilizing force in the middle of the Merchants’ lineup on their way to a runner-up finnish. Levin drove in four runs for Everett while leading all first baseman with a .438 average and a .471 on base percentage.

Second Baseman (1):

Hank LoForte (Santa Barbara Foresters) served as an ignitor for the Foresters three wins, tallying a .533 average while scoring four runs. LoForte reached base ten times in seventeen plate appearances while swiping a pair of bases. He also registered nearly five assists per game, plenty of them beyond the realm of routine, two more than any other infielder in the World Series.

Third Baseman (1):

Adam Brown (Mulvane Patriots) was among the most clutch hitters throughout the World Series, delivering RBI when Mulvane needed them most. Brown was one of only two players in the entire World Series to get to double digits in RBI, driving in 10 with 11 hits. Brown finished with three doubles and struck out just one time in 33 at bats.

Shortstop (1):

Alex Lyon (Wellington Heat) displayed spectacular instincts in the field without committing an error and lead all shorstops with a .455 batting average while also driving in 8 runs. He was a primary force in the Wellington lineup and an anchor defensively for the Heat in the field.

Outfield (3):

Tresten Kennard (Cheney Diamond Dawgs) swatted the baseball around Lawrence-Dumont Stadium en route to a World Series high 11 RBI. Kennard powered the middle of the Diamond Dawgs Lineup on their way to a Series high 8 wins while scoring eight times and hitting a pair of doubles and a pair of triples. Kennard finished with nine games played and a .448 average.

Nik Gonzalez (Northwest Boom) was an offensive lightning round for the lone representative from Arizona. Gonzalez fell a homer shy of the cycle but still roped three doubles and a triple while posting a .923 slugging percentage, the highest of the 2017 World Series. Gonzalez finished with seven hits in thirteen at-bats (.538) and scored five times in just three games.

Colton Barrington (Austin Shockers) was perhaps the biggest standout on an Austin Shockers team that earned the Best Offensive Team award. Barrington went 7-15 (.467) while scoring five times and driving in four runs in just four games.

Utility (2):

Landon Riker (Seattle Studs) sparked the Seattle Studs lineup to the tune of a 5-10 World Series. Riker was a constant threat on the bases, driving in three runs and walking three times as well.

Jacob Boston (Hays Larks) was in the middle of the fray for the Larks no matter where he hit or played defensively. Boston logged time in both the outfield and infield for Hays while still roping a .474 average, driving in four and scoring three times. Boston also delivered a pair of doubles.

Pitchers (5):

Blair Henley (Santa Barbara Foresters) was dominant in his turn to start for the Santa Barbara Foresters. Henley tossed seven scoreless inning and scattered four baserunners while punching out seven hits.

Bradley Demco (Cheney Diamond Dawgs) came in key situations for the Diamond Dawgs throughout the World Series and delivered almost every time. Demco was nearly unhittable in his first three appearances while he racked up two wins, a save, and 19 strikeouts in twelve innings of work.

Dalton Shelberg (San Diego Force) had a start for the ages in the San Diego Force’s 17 inning marathon to open up Championship Week. Shelberg tossed ten scorless innings, only allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 8. Despite earning the combined shutout effort, Shelberg still only lasted half of the game but was the primary reason the Force were able to capture the win.

Ryan Semon (San Diego Waves) played a crucial role in helping the Waves win their pool during Championship Week. Semon tossed seven scoreless innings over two relief outings while picking up one save and only allowing five baserunners.

Pete Irvin (Everett Merchants) kept the Everett Merchants in winning position in all of three starts. Irvin worked around hits, while starting half of the Merchants games. Irvin tossed 14 innings and posted 12 strikeouts.

Manager (1):

Pat Hon (Cheney Diamond Dawgs) led a Cheney team that remained unbeaten from the very opening day of First Week all the way until the semifinals on August 5th. The Diamond Dawgs notched 8 wins and survived two elimination games.