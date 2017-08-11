Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/10)

BOOKED: Chaz Stephens on Barton County Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sheldon Fletcher of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Raymond Chapman of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $788 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with bond at $501.58 cash only. BCDC warrant for criminal threat, bond is $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Cody Casper of Great Bend on a Central Kansas Community Corrections arrest and detain for case for probation violation, released to Russell County.

RELEASED: Misty Adams of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Johnnie Powell of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Laura Horsfall of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Nathan Warner on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault and possession of firearm under the influence after posting a $20,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Tyrone James Shewbart of Great Bend on GBPD case for aggravated assault and criminal threat after receiving an OR bond through Judge Willey.

RELEASED: David Jeppesen of Ellinwood to Riley County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Amanda H. Howard on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Zachary R. Briggs on Barton County District Court warrant with a $10,000 surety bond through Absolute Bail Bonds.