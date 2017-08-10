Summer Street Stroll celebrates National Farmers Market Week

Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 6-12.

As demand for local food continues to grow, so too have the opportunities for America’s farmers to market fresh food directly to the consumer. According to statistics recently released by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), farmers markets and farm stands account for roughly $2 billion of the $3 billion that Americans spend annually on farm-direct products. This revenue, in turn, supports the livelihoods of more than 165,000 mostly small and mid-sized farms and ranches.

The Summer Street Stroll began in 2012 and currently hosts 7 to 8 farmers on any given week selling a wide variety of in-season products, including fresh tomatoes, green beans, peppers, carrots, potatoes, onions, melons, rhubarb, herbs and honey, as well as other vendors with handmade crafts, beautiful cut flowers, and shaved ice beverages. In the most recent season, the market generated a significant amount of sales for these local producers, a valuable economic boost for the region. Local retailers, such as farmers at farmers markets, return more than three times as much of sales to their local economy compared to chain retailers.

“Our local farmers market also increases access to healthy foods for many county residents, including seniors who participate in Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.” The program, administered by Barton County Health Department, provides Barton County seniors age 60 or older, who meet income guidelines, with checks to purchase locally-grown fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, and honey at a farmers market from licensed farmers.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, if Americans boosted their average daily consumption of fruits and vegetables by just one additional portion per day, it would save America more than $2.7 trillion in healthcare costs. Farmers markets offer shoppers the freshest, most flavorful fruits and vegetables in America.

“In addition, local farmers many times donate excess produce to the local food banks, helping to provide for people in need in our communities.”

“Farmers markets play a vital role not just in generating real income for farmers, but in forming a healthy, prosperous food systems,” says Jen Cheek, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “By providing the opportunity for farmers to connect directly with consumers, markets serve as education centers. Vendors are teaching customers about agriculture and sharing recipes and new foods with their neighbors. Markets are making people and communities stronger and healthier.”