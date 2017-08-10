Significant damage reported from storm in western Kansas

TREGO COUNTY – Thursday’s severe weather brought large hail, high winds, heavy rain and a report of a tornado.

Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Tod Hileman reported the tornado struck south of Interstate 70 between Cedar Bluff Lake and the Interstate, Power lines were reported down and across Kansas147 Hwy south of the Interstate. Hail and water covered several Trego County roads.

The Wakeeney Family Care Center closed Thursday afternoon and will be closed Friday due to storm damage, according to a Trego County Emergency Management. Residents were told to seek any medical assistance at the Trego County Lemke Hospital Emergency Room.