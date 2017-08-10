Police officers’ family members express support for suspended Great Bend police chief

As the City of Great Bend staff, the governing body, and the citizens sort through the aftermath of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch’s suspension, how do the employees of the Police Department feel about not having their police chief on staff? While very few officers have commented on the matter, Monday’s meeting gave everyone a glimpse of the opinions of a couple of employees through their family members.

Officer Paul Millard has been with the Police Department for 19 years and his wife, Laura Millard, spoke before the Great Bend City Council. Laura mentioned the last two years under Couch, have been the best years for work environment according to her husband.

Laura Millard Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/millard-true-1.mp3

The City of Great Bend still awaits a date for Couch’s hearing to his suspension that is expected late this month. According to the notice, Couch was suspended for “false or reckless” accusations, failing to conduct an ordered investigation, and inability to work with City Administrator Howard Partington because of their differences.

Lieutenant Scott Bieberle’s mother, Marge, spoke in favor of keeping Couch on the staff.

Marge Bieberle Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/millard-1.mp3

In late July, Lieutenant Bieberle stated Couch’s suspension with pay was a “blow to the guys” but the officers realized they are working for the citizens of Great Bend and will remain professional. Partington is serving as acting police chief for the time being.