KHP: Man hospitalized after hit by car on Kansas highway

RILEY COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Michael Graf-Dedonder, 26, St. George, was westbound on Kansas 18 four miles west of Manhattan.

The vehicle hit a pedestrian identified as James W. Davis, Georgia, who ran across the roadway southbound in the left lane.

Davis was transported to the hospital in Manhattan and later transferred to KU Medical Center.

Graf-Dedonder was not injured.