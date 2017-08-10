Kansas scrutinizes doctor over 13-year-old girl’s abortion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas’ regulatory medical board is weighing disciplinary action against a doctor who Planned Parenthood self-reported may have violated state law in handling a 13-year-old girl’s abortion.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts on Thursday was to discuss a petition alleging Dr. Allen Palmer illegally failed to preserve fetal tissue from the 2014 abortion and submit it to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The petition by the board’s deputy litigation counsel says Palmer was a part-time Planned Parenthood contractor solely tasked with performing abortions for patients in their first trimester.

The petition says Palmer’s attorney has insisted his client inadvertently violated the state law and regulations because he wasn’t aware of them.

A man who answered the phone at a Missouri listing for Palmer hung up on the reporter.