Kansas pool shut down after unusual vandalism

Photo courtesy El Dorado Parks and Rec

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — El Dorado officials are looking for those involved in an unusual vandalism case at the city’s pool. .

El Dorado police say officers were called to the pool Sunday after the water was dyed a reddish-purple color.

The vandalism caused officials to shut down the pool on Sunday and Monday.

A note was left behind saying the dye wasn’t toxic, would not stain and should eventually filter out.

Police have classified the incident as vandalism, or criminal damage to property.

