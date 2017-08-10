Great Bend takes a step for more government transparency

During Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting at the Great Bend Events Center, there were a few requests to ask questions that community members had regarding the feud between Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch and city administration. Most of the discussion leading up to Couch’s suspension took place in executive session away from the public.

In front of hundreds of citizens, Mike Harbaugh asked Mayor Mike Allison when it would be the community’s chance to ask questions related to the case.

Later in the meeting, council member Dana Dawson suggested a possible investigation on the entire city staff should be conducted, including on City Administrator Howard Partington and Allison. Allison told him the item could be placed on the next meeting’s agenda on August 21.

The City of Great Bend took a step Wednesday to create more transparency with local government by offering a way community members can submit questions, playing off of citizen Paula Daniels request Monday night.

The city website, www.greatbendks.net, has a Request Tracker, where citizens can report concerns or let staff know about city issues. The press release sent Wednesday states, “…staff will do their best to answer the questions and post answers publicly on the city website. Questions will only be taken if submitted through the online request tracker and all vulgar and crude language will not be answered.”

Chief Couch was suspended with possible termination following the July 24 special meeting. With many questions regarding the suspension and if there is more of the story to be told, citizens have asked for more transparency from their local government.