Cop Shop (8/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/9)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:16 a.m. an accident was reported at MM 111 on K-4 Highway.
Stroke
At 9:25 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 315 Point Dr.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:30 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & NE 10 Avenue.
At 7:18 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 40 Road & SE 90 Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 11:41 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1332 NE 180 Road in Claflin.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/9)
Breathing Problems
At 3:27 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.
Theft
At Darian Bryant reported theft of tools from his vehicle at 4901 8th Street. Total loss of $800.
Warrant Arrest
At 12:43 p.m. Cody Casper was arrested for a corrections warrant at 1806 12th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 1:47 p.m. report of her garage being spray painted was made at 1315 Morphy Street.
Theft
At 6:40 p.m. Family Dollar, 1015 10th Street, reports Isreal Kline eating food in the store and not paying for it. NTA signed and served.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 1400 Main Street.
Theft
At 8:17 p.m. theft was reported at 212 Pine Street.
At 9:34 p.m. a burglary at 3315 17th Street was reported.
