Cop Shop (8/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/9)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:16 a.m. an accident was reported at MM 111 on K-4 Highway.

Stroke

At 9:25 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 315 Point Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:30 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

At 7:18 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 40 Road & SE 90 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:41 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1332 NE 180 Road in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/9)

Breathing Problems

At 3:27 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At Darian Bryant reported theft of tools from his vehicle at 4901 8th Street. Total loss of $800.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:43 p.m. Cody Casper was arrested for a corrections warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:47 p.m. report of her garage being spray painted was made at 1315 Morphy Street.

Theft

At 6:40 p.m. Family Dollar, 1015 10th Street, reports Isreal Kline eating food in the store and not paying for it. NTA signed and served.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 1400 Main Street.

Theft

At 8:17 p.m. theft was reported at 212 Pine Street.

At 9:34 p.m. a burglary at 3315 17th Street was reported.