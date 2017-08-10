Convicted Kan. felon jailed for alleged car theft, domestic battery

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a convicted Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 5p.m. on May 29, David Carleton, 42, Abilene, was a passenger in a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by a 42-year-old female acquaintance, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. The woman told deputies she pulled the vehicle over in the 2200 Block of Water Well. The two were having a verbal altercation, according to Soldan.

Authorities say Carleton allegedly struck the woman in the face, took the sport utility vehicle and left her on the side of the road. The victim had a witness report the incident. Authorities then issued a warrant for Carleton’s arrest. The woman’s SUV was recovered in Dickinson County on May 30.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Carleton at a residence in Assaria. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for felony theft, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

Carleton has previous convictions for Aggravated Battery, theft and burglary dating back to 1996, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.