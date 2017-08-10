Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/9)

BOOKED: Steven Cox of Liebenthal on Barton County District Court case for interference LEO, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S. Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Logan County hold for stolen vehicle.

BOOKED: Laura Horfall of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cody Casper of Great Bend on a Central Kansas Community Corrections arrest and detain for probation violation case, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Seward on BTDC case for DUI, MIC, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, no bond.

BOOKED: Nathan Warner on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault and possession of firearm under the influence, bond in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Steven Jordan of Great Bend after being held for District Court and being transported back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Brianna Lamb of Hoisington on Rush County District Court for probation violation after receiving a $7,500.00 OR bond from RCDC.

RELEASED: Stephany Johnson of WaKeeney on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Josh FryDendall of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, distribute certain hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a cash bond.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Seward on BTDC case for DUI, MIC, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, released to Bob Johnsons.