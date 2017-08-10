A program to address poverty in Barton County begins Sunday

In order to get out of poverty, people need both education and social capital, those people who can offer information, contact, and support. That is the concept of the “Circles” program that begins Sunday night at 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Great Bend.

The Circles program connects people in relationships across income lines and helps develop clear goals for education and stable income. Circles also focuses on supporting families to help themselves completely out of poverty.

Amy Boxberger, Community Corrections Director for the 20th Judicial District, is part of a joint effort between several organizations in Barton County who are spearheading the program.

Circles of Central Kansas will work with Barton County families living in poverty and are ready to make the changes in their lives to become more stable and self-sufficient. Circles creates a framework for people to build relationships across economic and class lines in order to transform lives.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider hopes that everyone who is looking for a road map out of poverty will attend the introductory meeting on Sunday.

Circles of Central Kansas welcomes volunteers in various capacities and levels of involvement that would interest you. For more information on the program, contact Shelly Schneider with the Barton County Health Department, Amy Boxberger at Community Corrections or call Reverend Lenny Maxwell at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend.