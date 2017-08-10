5th annual Party in the Park set to go Saturday

The last big event of the summer in Great Bend takes place Saturday as the 5th annual Party in the Park will be held in Veterans Park. The one day city celebration that includes family oriented activities, a car show, concerts and a fireworks show begins Saturday morning at 10 am with the first ever Wet/Dry Parade along 17th Street Terrace. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes has some parking tips for people who plan to attend Saturday’s activities.

The concerts will take place once again at Al Burns Field and will include the music of Ricky Fugitt and Homebrew with gates opening at 6pm. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10pm and will be followed by more music from Jason Boland and the Stragglers.

Party in the Park Concert Tickets are on sale for $5 at City Hall, 1209 Williams in Great Bend. Ticket prices go up to $10 the day of the show.

Party in the Park schedule of events

10am: Wet/Dry Parade on 17th St. Terrace

10:30am: Oozefest Mud Volleyball

11am: Dog Park Fun/Mega Kite Mania

12pm: Lunch with vendors

2pm: Optimist Kids Inflatable Fun Zone/Car show begins

3pm: Eating contest

6pm: Gates open for concerts

10pm: Fireworks