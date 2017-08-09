Wednesday Mid-America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Michael Wacha allowed a three-run double to Cheslor Cuthbert but otherwise kept the Royals in check, surrendering six hits over six innings to win for the sixth time in seven decisions.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hall of Fame quarterback-turned broadcaster Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to three AFL titles and their only Super Bowl, will retire from the radio booth after the upcoming season. The Chiefs and their radio network announced Dawson’s decision in a joint statement Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Kentucky, Syracuse and the Big Ten recorded three of the top NCAA basketball attendance marks during the 2016-17 season. In a short video released by the NCAA on Tuesday, the two storied programs and the powerhouse league were recognized for their accomplishments.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Former Nebraska receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. will enter a pretrial diversion program on two marijuana charges. The case was sent to diversion Monday in Lancaster County Court. Charges would be dismissed if he complies with terms of the program for one year.

