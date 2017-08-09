US Senator Moran to make a visit to Great Bend Thursday

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced that he will visit Great Bend as part of his Kansas Listening Tour on Thursday, August 10. Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback with Sen. Moran on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation. The issues Sen. Moran focuses on and the work he does in Washington, D.C., are largely based on the conversations he has with Kansans during these town hall meetings.

Throughout his time in Congress, Sen. Moran has made it a priority to stay connected to the people he represents despite a distance of more than 1,000 miles between Capitol Hill and Kansas. Since his election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Moran has continued to hold town halls in each of Kansas’ 105 counties. Then-Congressman Moran traveled to each of the 69 counties during his annual “Big First Listening Tour.”

Moran’s stop in Great Bend will be at American Ag Credit meeting room at 5634 10th Street from 2-3 p.m.