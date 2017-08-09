United Way of Central Kansas formally introduces 2018 Campaign Co-Chairs

As the United Way of Central Kansas gears up for the annual Kickoff Event on August 19, the organization formally announces their 2018 Campaign Co-Chairs. These individuals are part of each campaign and many past Co-Chairs have gone on to become Board Members for United Way. UWCK relies on these people to help us spread the word even further about what United Way does.

Randy and Debbie Deutsch are the owners of Town & Country Supermarket in Hoisington and Cornerstone Interiors in Great Bend. Randy is a lifetime resident of Hoisington and has served on many committees for the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce. He is a past director at First Kansas Bank, former Board Member of the Logan House, and is a current member of Central Kansas Development. Debbie has served on the Clara Barton Auxillary, Great Bend Chamber Diplomat, Downtown Development, and the American Society of Interior Designers. The Deutschs have already hosted the Stuff the Bus event in Hoisington at Town & Country and Debbie has dressed up as Dolly Parton to kickoff the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hoisington.

Kris and Nancy Baird have been married for 23 years and have lived in Barton County since 1994. Their marriage has been blessed with two children. Bailey graduated from Ellinwood High School

in 2017 and is headed to Kansas State University this Fall to major in Elementary Education and Kaden will be an 8th grader at Ellinwood Middle School where he is active in cross country and the music programs. The Baird family has been involved in the Ellinwood community for many years. Nancy was the Chamber Administrator for 7 years and also the City of Ellinwood Recreation director for 10 years, with Kris and the kids being very hands on throughout those positions. Kris and Nancy have a love for the Ellinwood community and are involved in community and Church. Nancy is the Agency Manager at Doll Insurance Group, LLC and Kris is employed by Hipp Farms. They are members of the Ellinwood United Methodist and Kris is a Sons of the American Legion member. The Baird are helping UWCK to try something different with Stuff the Bus this year in Ellinwood.

Tiffany Schoendaler is employed by Central Plains Computer Service, Inc. Tiffany is a 2006 graduate from Hillsong Leadership College in Sydney, Australia with a degree in music. Tiffany also graduated from Barton Community College with an Associate’s degree in Business Management in 2014. Tiffany is a member of First Assembly of God Church in Great Bend. She is a volunteer with Elevate youth group and is a member of the worship team. She is active in the community as a Chamber Ambassador for Great Bend, member of the Young Professionals, and a member of the Noon Lions Club. Eric Schoendaler is employed by First Kansas Bank as a Loan Officer/Assistant Vice President. Eric is a 2013 cum laude graduate of Fort Hays State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Eric is active in the community serving as a Board Member for the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce as well as a Board Member for Hoisington Cardinal Apartments. Eric is also the President of the Golden Belt Bankers Association. He also serves on the Hoisington Knights of Columbus, Barton County Young Professionals Leadership Committee, St. John the Evangelist Stewardship Committee, and FHSU Golden Belt Alumni Chapter Association Committee. Originally from Grinnell, Kansas, Eric moved to Hoisington in January 2013. Thanks to Eric & Tiffany, UWCK will be a part of the Labor Day Celebration in Hoisington this year. United Way will be at the Touch-A-Truck festivities serving

up hot dogs and chips for a free will donation benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“It is exciting to work with these amazing couples as our Campaign Co-Chairs this year. They bring such commitment to our mission and passion for our communities. Their eagerness to learn what our Community Partners face in meeting the needs of our community is humbling and they have already stepped into mentoring roles that strengthen our existing Board.” Gaila Demel, UWCK Executive Director.