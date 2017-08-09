Thursday Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Leave a Reply