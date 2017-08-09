Police: Suspect fired gun during Kansas Department store robbery

WICHITA – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and need help identifying a suspect.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery with shots fired at the Gordman’s in the 7000 block of west Central in Wichita.

Witnesses and employees told police an unknown suspect approached two employees working in the customer service area.

The suspect produced a black handgun, pointed it at the female clerk, demanded money and fired a shot. It did not hit her.

The suspect then pointed the handgun at the male clerk and demanded money. The suspect then fired a second shot grazing the shoulder of the male employee.

The suspect then fled the store on foot with cash and several rounds were fired in the parking lot.

Another suspect left the store with clothing, according to officer Charley Davidson. Police are working to determine if the two were working together.

On Wednesday, police released security camera pictures of the suspect. He is described a light-skinned black male, in his early 20s, 6-foot tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts, white cap and was carrying a red backpack. The second suspect is a black male who wore a yellow shirt, black shorts and had long hair pulled back in a pony-tail with a red streak.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 267-2111.