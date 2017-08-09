KBI identifies Kansas man killed in officer-involved shooting

JUNCTION CITY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) identified Wednesday identied the Fort Riley man killed in a confrontation with police Tuesday outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Junction City, as 23-year-old Peter James Robbins.

According to a KBI media release. the preliminary information indicates that officers from the Junction City Police Department were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the west side of Junction City at approximately 12:45 a.m. Soon after arriving at the residence, another call came in reporting an armed disturbance only a few blocks away at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1723 McFarland Roadd., Junction City.

Officers from both the Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart parking lot. Once they arrived, they located a male subject armed with two handguns on the sidewalk north of the parking lot. The male subject was given commands to drop his weapons. The confrontation escalated further and four law enforcement officers from two agencies fired at the subject.

Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.