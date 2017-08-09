Great Bend Bat Cats named to All-League teams

The Great Bend Bat Cats completed their inaugural season in the Jayhawk Baseball League in 2017 with a record of 26-20 and an NBC World Series appearance.

The Jayhawk conference announced their 2017 All-League Teams this week and five players from Great Bend were selected.

Gyeongju Kim (Pitcher) – 1st Team

Hunter Romero (First Base) – 2nd Team

Benjamin Sems (Shortstop) – 2nd Team

Corrigan Bartlett (Outfield) – 2nd Team

Jarret Seaton (Pitcher) – 2nd Team

The Hays Larks had seven players selected to the All-League teams, including the MVP Colin Simpson. Top pitcher award went to Chandler Coates of Hays. The Liberal BeeJays had eight selections, Dodge City A’s with four, El Dorado Broncos had four, Derby Twins with three, and Haysville had three picks.