Fund established for Great Bend 4-year old with brain tumor

A fund has been established to help defray the expenses of 4-year-old Gael Bujanda-Juarez, Great Bend, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor (Medulloblastoma) recently. He has undergone surgery to remove the tumor and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Gael is the son of Jansi Juarez and Jesus Bujanda, Great Bend. He has five siblings. Like most 4-year-old boys he likes baseball (Chicago Cubs), Spiderman, and Paw Patrol.

Contributions to the Gael Bujanda Fund may be sent to all First Kansas Bank locations in Great Bend, Hoisington and Claflin. Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation is also providing financial and emotional assistance to Gael and his family.