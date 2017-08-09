Cop Shop (8/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:07 p.m. a one-vehicle rollover was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 129.

Injury Accident

At 7:19 p.m. a one-vehicle accident was reported at 1438 24th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 56 Highway at MM 198 in Dundee.

At 10:07 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 300 block of N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/8)

Warrant Arrest

At 6:02 a.m. an officer arrested Josh Kelly at the Great Bend Ampride for a warrant.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:49 a.m. theft of electronics from the residence was reported at 2911 24th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:29 a.m. an officer arrested Stephany Johnson at 1408 Kansas on a GBMC warrant.

Theft

At 10:48 a.m. theft of a package from her porch at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 8-A was reported.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:54 an accident was reported at 3502 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 2:10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 725 10th Street Apt. 42.

Stroke

At 2:36 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 55.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:53 p.m. an officer arrested Aaron Mitchell at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 4:16 p.m. criminal damage was reported at Marshall’s Towing, 500 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:54 p.m. an accident was reported at 1447 18th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:09 p.m. an officer arrested Dena Couch at 5210 10th Street Apt. 22 on a Barton County warrant.

Injury Accident

At 7:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 1438 24th Street.

Sick Person

At 10:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3730 23rd Street.

8/9

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:44 a.m. a report of hearing noises in her garage at 2103 Monroe Street was made.

Breathing Problems

At 3:27 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.