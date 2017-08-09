Blue-green algae blooms increase at Vet’s Lake

Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler says the city’s decision to cancel Saturday’s canoe races during Party in the Park is a precautionary measure only and does not mean that Veteran’s Memorial Lake is about to go back on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s blue-green algae warning list.

Keeler says the city is treating the lake once again with alum in low doses after city staff noticed an increase in blue-green algae blooms.

Keeler says the recent hot weather that has been followed by cooler temperatures is the reason for the return of the algae.

Despite the slight increase in blue-green algae in the lake, Keeler says it remains safe to fish and eat any fish that are caught. He says the insertion of alum into the lake this week will remain a regular maintenance issue going forward.