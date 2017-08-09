Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/8)

BOOKED: David Jeppesen of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for failure to pay fine and cost, bond set at $103.50 cash only. Riley County Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Kelly of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Great Bend Municipal Court case for interference with LEO, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Stephany Johnson of WaKeeney on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron Mitchell on Great Bend Municipal Court failure to appear warrant with a bond of $1,900.00 cash.

BOOKED: Amanda Howard of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Billy Hamilton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for battery after posting $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bonding. Hamilton was already released on GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Aaron L. Mitchell on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with $1,900.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Darrin Halzle on Barton County District Court warrant with a $1,000.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Dena Couch on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $500.00 surety bond.