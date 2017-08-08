USD 428 to hold budget hearing Thursday morning (Agenda)

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428
Barton County, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530-4613
SPECIAL MEETING
August 10, 2017 7:30 a.m.
1. Call to Order of Budget Hearing / Roll Call Mr. Umphres
2. Recognition of Visitors Mr. Umphres
3. 2017-2018 Budget Review Mr. Umphres
Mr. Thexton will provide updated details of the district’s proposed 2017-2018 budget.
4. Approval to Publish Budget Mr. Umphres
The administration recommends BOE approval for Tribune publication of the 2017-2018 budget.
5. Personnel Report Mr. Umphres
The administration recommends approval of the personnel items below.
Licensed Teacher Appointments
• Ms. Molly Burger, Teacher of Grade 4 at Jefferson Elementary School.
• Ms.Courtney True, Teacher of Math at GB High School.
• Ms. Andrea (Willesden) Ingram, Teacher of Grade 6 at Eisenhower Elementary School.
6. Adjournment Mr. Umphres
