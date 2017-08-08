USD 428 to hold budget hearing Thursday morning (Agenda)

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

Barton County, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530-4613

SPECIAL MEETING

August 10, 2017 7:30 a.m.

1. Call to Order of Budget Hearing / Roll Call Mr. Umphres

2. Recognition of Visitors Mr. Umphres

3. 2017-2018 Budget Review Mr. Umphres

Mr. Thexton will provide updated details of the district’s proposed 2017-2018 budget.

4. Approval to Publish Budget Mr. Umphres

The administration recommends BOE approval for Tribune publication of the 2017-2018 budget.

5. Personnel Report Mr. Umphres

The administration recommends approval of the personnel items below.

Licensed Teacher Appointments

• Ms. Molly Burger, Teacher of Grade 4 at Jefferson Elementary School.

• Ms.Courtney True, Teacher of Math at GB High School.

• Ms. Andrea (Willesden) Ingram, Teacher of Grade 6 at Eisenhower Elementary School.

6. Adjournment Mr. Umphres