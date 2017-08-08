Sorting through claims of ‘conflict of interest’ and ‘ethics’ on Great Bend City Council

If nothing else, the Great Bend City Council meeting Monday night allowed citizens a chance to express their frustration and cries for change. The meeting hosted hundreds of spectators concerned about the issues between Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch and city administration and a split governing body.

Crowd members brought to the surface a couple of potential conflicts of interest on the current city council, including the relationship between Mayor Dr. Mike Allison and council member Vicki Berryman.

Allison and Berryman live with each other, which caused citizens like Mike Watkins to question Allison’s influence on Berryman’s votes on all matters.

Allison commented that it is ethically and legally acceptable to talk about city matters with up to two council members outside of public council meetings. Berryman was one of four council members to vote against the repeal of Couch’s suspension.

The second conflict of interest shifted to council member Wayne Henneke and his status of being a city employee while serving on the council.

Henneke retired as Great Bend City Clerk at the end of 2012, and was elected to the board the following April to represent the second ward in an unopposed election. Being on the city council while employed with the City of Great Bend goes against the Great Bend Ethics Policy. While Henneke was not employed on a full-time basis following his retirement he was still used as a consultant.

Great Bend citizen Jennifer Flick asked City Attorney Bob Suelter to confirm if Henneke was in fact employed with the city while serving on the council for the past four years, in which Suelter stated he was.

The city is on their second city clerk since Henneke retired. Henneke trained both former clerk Amit Patel and current clerk Shawna Schafer. Henneke has also helped with the budget and provided other consulting work. Public record shows Henneke received $17,646.90 from the City of Great Bend from August 2016 to August 2017. Henneke’s final check from the city was on July 7, 2017 for $456.62.

While Henneke should not have been employed by the city the past four years while on the council, Suelter commented it is fine for Henneke to be on the board now since he is no longer employed. Suelter added Henneke has a certificate of election from the Barton County Election Officer.

Neither Henneke nor Allison is seeking reelection this November.

Chief Couch was suspended with possible termination following the July 24, 2017 special meeting, and since then, many citizens have separated from their city administration and governing body. Couch claimed there was misconduct from City Administrator Howard Partington and Allison, while the suspension notice claims Couch made “false or reckless” accusations. A hearing for Couch has not been scheduled yet but is planned for the end of the month.