Margaret Ann Ehrlich, 84, died August 5, 2017, at her home in Great Bend. She was born July 6, 1933 in Barton County, the daughter of Robert and Aurlia (Schugart) Connor.

She graduated from Hoisington High School with the class of 1952. She was united in marriage to Leonard Dale Ehrlich on June 6, 1952 at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hoisington. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and collecting pigs and angels. She loved being with her family.

Survivors include husband Leonard of the home; daughter Debbie Adams and husband Terry of Council Grove; brother John Connor of Ellinwood; sisters Frances Flagor and husband Reuben of Hoisington, Loretta Ulrey of Larned and Barbara Lehning and husband Mike of Logan; grandchildren Kim Elliott and husband Jeremy and Eric Swalley and wife Staci; great grandchildren Keaton, Quinton and Azha Elliott, Gavin, Kohin and Sorin Swalley; step grandchildren Justen Campbell and wife Jessie, Chris Blackledge and wife Jamie, Dan Adams and wife Jessica; step great grandchildren Jeth, Hunter, Ashton Campbell, Cooper, Lillie Blackledge, Ashton, Danica, Zayden, Maylea Adams. She was preceded in death by brothers Robert and James Connor, sister Mary Lou Komarek.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Jane Heeke presiding. Burial will follow in St John Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Margaret Ehrlich Funeral Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544