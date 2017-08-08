Kansas man hospitalized after Russell Co. rollover accident

RUSSELL COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before1:30p.m. Tuesday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Oscar Alberto Mejia Romero, 34, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile west of Dorrance.

The SUV left the north edge of the roadway. The driver over corrected and the SUV rolled multiple times.LMejia Romero was transported to the hospital in Russell. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.