Kan. man facing charges for hit and run crash that critically injured woman

RILEY COUNTY – A Kansas man is free on bond and facing charges of aggravated battery; reckless great bodily harm in connection with a hit and run accident woman, according to the Riley County Police Department Arrest report.

Just before 2a.m. April 13, police responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident at the intersection of 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to a media release.

First responders found a pedestrian identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a pickup driven by 21-year-old Nicholas Blaha of Manhattan. He left the scene of the accident.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi and then flown to Stormont Vail in critical condition.

Blaha came forward following the release of a video of the truck involved in the accident. Police booked him Monday on charges as a result of the crash.