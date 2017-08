With over 400 people in attendance at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, nearly an hour and a half was spent discussing the current suspension of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch.

You can read the recap of the discussion here, or listen to all the segments regarding the police chief below. (Parts of the meeting unrelated to the Great Bend Police Department were taken out. The rest is unedited)

Part 1

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/GB-Meeting-1.mp3

Part 2