Cop Shop (8/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/7)

Warrant Arrest

At 7:03 p.m. an arrest was made at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/7)

Warrant Arrest

At 8:34 a.m. an officer arrested Deborah Carrasco on three GBMC warrants at 1217 Williams.

Theft

At 9:32 a.m. theft of two bicycles was reported at 1214 Eisenhower Avenue.

Sick Person

At 11:45 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 804.

At 1:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 725 10th Street 42.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2534 20th Street.

Fire

At 4:52 p.m. report of a neighbor using a blowtorch on weeds was made at 309 Chestnut Street. Neighbor was advised of the complaint.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 6:07 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1505 Adams Street.

Gas Leak

At 6:44 p.m. report of a gas leak was made at 812 Holland Street.

Theft

At 8:37 p.m. theft of a charger was reported at Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street.

8/8

Warrant Arrest

At 6:02 a.m. an arrest was made at Great Bend Ampride.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:49 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2911 24th Street.