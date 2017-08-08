Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/7)

BOOKED: Deborah Carrasco-Boeckner of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, no bond on all charges.

BOOKED: Steven Jordan of Great Bend to hold for court.

BOOKED: Brianna Feist of Great Bend on GBPD warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Troy Tutak of Great Bend on case for DUI statue for $1,000.00 surety bond, released to Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Shaminy Clone of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cassandra Joyce of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Erik W. Simpson on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants with no condition.

RELEASED: Nicholas L. Curtice on Barton County District Court warrant with a $10,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

