¼ cent sales tax gets approved for a vote on November ballot

The Great Bend City Council officially put the ¼ cent sales tax on the ballot for the November 7, 2017 election. All the earnings from the sales tax go to street repairs throughout Great Bend.

The ¼ cent sales tax for streets was approved on April 1, 2008 and became effective on July t, 2008 and sunsets 10 years later. Without renewal of the sales tax, it would sunset on July 1, 2018. The ¼ cent sales tax earned over $920,000 in 2016. The city council approved the placement of the tax renewal on the upcoming election ballot with an 8-0 vote.

Altogether, the sales tax rate in the City of Great Bend is 8.25 percent.